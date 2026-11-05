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Brian Head delays early November opening
By KPCW,7 days ago
Brian Head Resort is pumping the brakes on the hype over this super El Niño winter — and on its targeted opening day. In August, Utah’s southernmost resort optimistically set this Friday as the tentative first day of its — and the state’s — 2026-27 ski and snowboard season. That seemed realistic after two recent storms that favored its high elevation and southern location dropped a total of 18 inches on the resort, according to tallies from the forecasting website Open Snow. Brian Head reported that 21 inches of snow has fallen on its slopes since Oct. 14.