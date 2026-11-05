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Summit County voters cast 19K ballots, 8.7K left to count
By KPCW,5 days ago
Summit County submitted about 19,000 ballots this election. As of Thursday, 10,831 had been tabulated. That means tight races could still flip. “We had tons and tons of people that voted in person... as well as thousands and thousands of ballots put in our drop boxes and mail in the last 36 hours,” Summit County Clerk Malena Stevens said Nov. 4. “But really excited that we had such great participation.”
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