    • KPAX

    Crews continuing search for missing Lake County woman

    By MTN News,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39maE5_0wHZMrKM00

    Crews are continuing to search for a woman who has been reported missing in the Mission Valley .

    Danette Tenas, 54, of Ronan was reported missing on October 14 after not being heard from by friends or family since October 8.

    Lake County Sheriff Don Bell says law enforcement has been able to determine her last confirmed location was in a recreation area near Buffalo Bridge on October 8.

    Danette had been with friends in that area and became separated from them when a vehicle broke down.

    The friends tried to find her and later assumed she got a ride from other friends or people in the area, with Sheriff Bell adding it wouldn’t be unusual for Danette to do that. She isn’t known to carry or own a cell phone.

    Lake County Search and Rescue, with help from the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes and Flathead County Search and Rescue, have focused the search efforts in the Buffalo Bridge area.

    Danette is described as approximately 5'8" tall and 140 pounds with dark brown hair and hazel eyes. She was last known to be wearing a denim jacket over a white shirt, denim shorts, and slide sandals with white soles and a sparkly sequin top.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W27IN_0wHZMrKM00 Lake County Sheriff's Office

    Photos obtained from a local business's security footage show how she was dressed on the last day she was seen. Another is a photo of Danette is from around April of 2024.

    Although she typically lives in Ronan, Danette “is known to be somewhat transient throughout the Mission Valley,” a news release states.

    Anyone with information about Danette is asked to contact the Lake County Sheriff's Office at 406-883-7301.

