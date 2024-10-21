Open in App
    • KPAX

    FWP seeking info after mule deer found poached near Florence

    By MTN News,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37XByY_0wGBHCkl00

    Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks (FWP) game wardens are looking for your help after a pair of mule deer bucks were poached in the lower Eight Mile Road area east of Florence.

    The first deer was discovered on Friday, Oct. 4 and the other was found in the same location on Tuesday, Oct. 8. Both deer were shot and left to waste.

    Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact FWP Game Warden Taylor Gagnon directly at 406-552-9335.

    Visit tipmont.mt.gov for more information on reporting natural resource crimes. You may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

