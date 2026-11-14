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Kotzebue
🏥 Multiple Healthcare & Medical Jobs Now Hiring in Kotzebue, AK
12 days ago
Healthcare hiring is strong in Kotzebue right now, especially at Maniilaq Association. If you’re open to village travel, night shifts, or growing your skills, there’s a lot here.
Optometric Technician I / II / III
- Employer: Maniilaq Association
- Location: Kotzebue, AK (Eye Care program, travel to 11 villages)
- Type: Full-time, non-exempt
- Why it’s interesting: Hands-on eye care role with on‑the‑job training in diagnostic testing, optical shop work, and frequent small-plane village travel.
Dental Assistant Trainee / I / II
- Employer: Maniilaq Association
- Location: Kotzebue, AK (Dental program, village travel)
- Type: Full-time, non-exempt
- Why it’s interesting: Start as a trainee with built-in training toward higher levels, radiology certification, and regular village trips supporting dentists.
Registered Nurse – Long Term Care
- Employer: Maniilaq Association
- Location: Kotzebue, AK (Long Term Care)
- Type: Full-time, non-exempt
- Why it’s interesting: Geriatric-focused RN role with strong emphasis on evidence-based practice, CNA supervision, and integrating traditional Native values.
Part-Time Registered Nurse – Inpatient Services
- Employer: Maniilaq Association
- Location: Kotzebue, AK (Inpatient Services)
- Type: Part-time, non-exempt
- Why it’s interesting: Flexible RN role covering med/surg, peds, OB, ER, and medevac situations—good fit if you want broad experience without full-time hours.
Radiographer I / II / III
- Employer: Maniilaq Association
- Location: Kotzebue, AK (Radiology)
- Type: Full-time, non-exempt
- Why it’s interesting: Multi-modality imaging (X-ray, CT, mammo, US) with shared call and potential to act as lead when needed.
Medical Laboratory Technician / POC Trainer
- Employer: Maniilaq Association
- Location: Kotzebue, AK (Laboratory)
- Type: Full-time, non-exempt
- Why it’s interesting: Mix of bench lab work, phlebotomy, and point-of-care training, including travel to village clinics for competency checks.
Dental RN Case Manager
- Employer: Maniilaq Association
- Location: Kotzebue, AK (Outpatient Services – Dental)
- Type: Full-time, non-exempt
- Why it’s interesting: RN role focused on care coordination—referrals, travel, insurance, and follow-up for dental patients across the region.
Phlebotomist / POC Trainer
- Employer: Maniilaq Association
- Location: Kotzebue, AK (Laboratory)
- Type: Full-time, non-exempt
- Why it’s interesting: Front-line specimen collection plus POC training duties, with chances to travel to village clinics and support multiple departments.
Dentist
- Employer: Maniilaq Association
- Location: Kotzebue, AK (Dental Clinic + village travel)
- Type: Full-time, exempt-professional
- Why it’s interesting: Full-scope dentistry with on-call pay, village trips, and involvement in public health outreach and fluoridation programs.
ER Registered Nurse
- Employer: Maniilaq Association
- Location: Kotzebue, AK (Emergency Department)
- Type: Full-time, non-exempt
- Why it’s interesting: ER-focused RN role that also floats to other inpatient areas and may join medevac missions—ideal if you like fast-paced rural emergency care.
P.A. / N.P. Coordinator / Instructor – Part-Time
- Employer: Maniilaq Association
- Location: Kotzebue, AK (Community Health Aide Program)
- Type: Part-time, exempt
- Why it’s interesting: Advanced practice role focused on training and supervising Community Health Aides, with regular village travel and teaching.
Optometrist
- Employer: Maniilaq Association
- Location: Kotzebue, AK (Eye Care, 12-community region)
- Type: Full-time, exempt-professional
- Why it’s interesting: Lead regional optometry services, supervise eye clinic staff, and run village eye clinics via small-plane travel.
P.A. / N.P. Coordinator / Instructor – Full-Time
- Employer: Maniilaq Association
- Location: Kotzebue, AK (Community Health Aide Program)
- Type: Full-time, exempt
- Why it’s interesting: Similar to the part-time role but full-time—heavy focus on CHAP training, credentialing, and statewide committee work.
Rural OB Nurse
- Employer: Maniilaq Association
- Location: Kotzebue, AK (Inpatient Services – OB focus)
- Type: Full-time, non-exempt
- Why it’s interesting: OB-centered RN role (with extra OB pay) that also supports inpatient and ER, including L&D coverage and newborn/postpartum care.
Medical Technologist
- Employer: Maniilaq Association
- Location: Kotzebue, AK (Laboratory)
- Type: Full-time, non-exempt
- Why it’s interesting: Full generalist lab position across all sections, with shared call and a big role in quality control and instrument maintenance.
Nursing House Supervisor
- Employer: Maniilaq Association
- Location: Kotzebue, AK (Inpatient / ED / OB)
- Type: Full-time, non-exempt
- Why it’s interesting: Leadership RN role overseeing staffing, performance reviews, trauma program work, and nurse leader on-call.
Activities Director – Long Term Care
- Employer: Maniilaq Association
- Location: Kotzebue, AK (Long Term Care)
- Type: Full-time, non-exempt
- Why it’s interesting: Plan and lead culturally rooted activities for Elders—think fish camp, berry picking, and resident councils—plus QAPI and CMS compliance.
Patient Care Technician I / II
- Employer: Maniilaq Association
- Location: Kotzebue, AK (Inpatient Services)
- Type: Full-time, non-exempt
- Why it’s interesting: Great entry or next-step clinical role with direct patient care, vitals, basic procedures, and the option to advance to PCT II with extra credentials.
Inpatient Manager
- Employer: Maniilaq Association
- Location: Kotzebue, AK (Inpatient Services)
- Type: Full-time, exempt
- Why it’s interesting: Senior RN leadership over med/surg, OB, ER, and peds, including budgeting, staffing, policy work, and 24/7 on-call rotation.
Part-Time Pharmacy Technician I / II / III
- Employer: Maniilaq Association
- Location: Kotzebue, AK (Pharmacy)
- Type: Part-time, non-exempt
- Why it’s interesting: Pharmacy tech ladder with options to grow into higher levels, support village clinic orders, and provide on-call backup at level III.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these roles have built-in training and clear paths to move up.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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