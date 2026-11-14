Healthcare hiring is strong in Kotzebue right now, especially at Maniilaq Association. If you’re open to village travel, night shifts, or growing your skills, there’s a lot here.

Employer: Maniilaq Association

Maniilaq Association Location: Kotzebue, AK (Eye Care program, travel to 11 villages)

(Eye Care program, travel to 11 villages) Type: Full-time, non-exempt

Why it’s interesting: Hands-on eye care role with on‑the‑job training in diagnostic testing, optical shop work, and frequent small-plane village travel.

Employer: Maniilaq Association

Maniilaq Association Location: Kotzebue, AK (Dental program, village travel)

(Dental program, village travel) Type: Full-time, non-exempt

Why it’s interesting: Start as a trainee with built-in training toward higher levels, radiology certification, and regular village trips supporting dentists.

Employer: Maniilaq Association

Maniilaq Association Location: Kotzebue, AK (Long Term Care)

(Long Term Care) Type: Full-time, non-exempt

Why it’s interesting: Geriatric-focused RN role with strong emphasis on evidence-based practice, CNA supervision, and integrating traditional Native values.

Employer: Maniilaq Association

Maniilaq Association Location: Kotzebue, AK (Inpatient Services)

(Inpatient Services) Type: Part-time, non-exempt

Why it’s interesting: Flexible RN role covering med/surg, peds, OB, ER, and medevac situations—good fit if you want broad experience without full-time hours.

Employer: Maniilaq Association

Maniilaq Association Location: Kotzebue, AK (Radiology)

(Radiology) Type: Full-time, non-exempt

Why it’s interesting: Multi-modality imaging (X-ray, CT, mammo, US) with shared call and potential to act as lead when needed.

Employer: Maniilaq Association

Maniilaq Association Location: Kotzebue, AK (Laboratory)

(Laboratory) Type: Full-time, non-exempt

Why it’s interesting: Mix of bench lab work, phlebotomy, and point-of-care training, including travel to village clinics for competency checks.

Employer: Maniilaq Association

Maniilaq Association Location: Kotzebue, AK (Outpatient Services – Dental)

(Outpatient Services – Dental) Type: Full-time, non-exempt

Why it’s interesting: RN role focused on care coordination—referrals, travel, insurance, and follow-up for dental patients across the region.

Employer: Maniilaq Association

Maniilaq Association Location: Kotzebue, AK (Laboratory)

(Laboratory) Type: Full-time, non-exempt

Why it’s interesting: Front-line specimen collection plus POC training duties, with chances to travel to village clinics and support multiple departments.

Employer: Maniilaq Association

Maniilaq Association Location: Kotzebue, AK (Dental Clinic + village travel)

(Dental Clinic + village travel) Type: Full-time, exempt-professional

Why it’s interesting: Full-scope dentistry with on-call pay, village trips, and involvement in public health outreach and fluoridation programs.

Employer: Maniilaq Association

Maniilaq Association Location: Kotzebue, AK (Emergency Department)

(Emergency Department) Type: Full-time, non-exempt

Why it’s interesting: ER-focused RN role that also floats to other inpatient areas and may join medevac missions—ideal if you like fast-paced rural emergency care.

Employer: Maniilaq Association

Maniilaq Association Location: Kotzebue, AK (Community Health Aide Program)

(Community Health Aide Program) Type: Part-time, exempt

Why it’s interesting: Advanced practice role focused on training and supervising Community Health Aides, with regular village travel and teaching.

Employer: Maniilaq Association

Maniilaq Association Location: Kotzebue, AK (Eye Care, 12-community region)

(Eye Care, 12-community region) Type: Full-time, exempt-professional

Why it’s interesting: Lead regional optometry services, supervise eye clinic staff, and run village eye clinics via small-plane travel.

Employer: Maniilaq Association

Maniilaq Association Location: Kotzebue, AK (Community Health Aide Program)

(Community Health Aide Program) Type: Full-time, exempt

Why it’s interesting: Similar to the part-time role but full-time—heavy focus on CHAP training, credentialing, and statewide committee work.

Employer: Maniilaq Association

Maniilaq Association Location: Kotzebue, AK (Inpatient Services – OB focus)

(Inpatient Services – OB focus) Type: Full-time, non-exempt

Why it’s interesting: OB-centered RN role (with extra OB pay) that also supports inpatient and ER, including L&D coverage and newborn/postpartum care.

Employer: Maniilaq Association

Maniilaq Association Location: Kotzebue, AK (Laboratory)

(Laboratory) Type: Full-time, non-exempt

Why it’s interesting: Full generalist lab position across all sections, with shared call and a big role in quality control and instrument maintenance.

Employer: Maniilaq Association

Maniilaq Association Location: Kotzebue, AK (Inpatient / ED / OB)

(Inpatient / ED / OB) Type: Full-time, non-exempt

Why it’s interesting: Leadership RN role overseeing staffing, performance reviews, trauma program work, and nurse leader on-call.

Employer: Maniilaq Association

Maniilaq Association Location: Kotzebue, AK (Long Term Care)

(Long Term Care) Type: Full-time, non-exempt

Why it’s interesting: Plan and lead culturally rooted activities for Elders—think fish camp, berry picking, and resident councils—plus QAPI and CMS compliance.

Employer: Maniilaq Association

Maniilaq Association Location: Kotzebue, AK (Inpatient Services)

(Inpatient Services) Type: Full-time, non-exempt

Why it’s interesting: Great entry or next-step clinical role with direct patient care, vitals, basic procedures, and the option to advance to PCT II with extra credentials.

Employer: Maniilaq Association

Maniilaq Association Location: Kotzebue, AK (Inpatient Services)

(Inpatient Services) Type: Full-time, exempt

Why it’s interesting: Senior RN leadership over med/surg, OB, ER, and peds, including budgeting, staffing, policy work, and 24/7 on-call rotation.

Employer: Maniilaq Association

Maniilaq Association Location: Kotzebue, AK (Pharmacy)

(Pharmacy) Type: Part-time, non-exempt

Why it’s interesting: Pharmacy tech ladder with options to grow into higher levels, support village clinic orders, and provide on-call backup at level III.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these roles have built-in training and clear paths to move up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.