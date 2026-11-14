Kotzebue has a steady stream of community and social service roles, many through Maniilaq Association. If you like helping people and don’t mind flexible hours, there are some solid options open right now.

Employer: Maniilaq Association

Maniilaq Association Location: Kotzebue, AK

Type: Relief / On‑call

Program: Prevention Services

Help run homeless and emergency shelters by supporting residents, keeping the space clean and safe, helping with meals, and responding in crisis situations. Great fit if you know the local community, can lift 50 lbs, and want flexible relief shifts.

Employer: Maniilaq Association

Maniilaq Association Location: Kotzebue, AK

Type: Relief / On‑call

Program: Putyuk Children’s Home

Care for children from birth to 18 in a group home setting, following treatment plans and leading daily activities. Roles range from trainee to Technician II, with higher levels needing more experience working with kids and an Alaska driver’s license.

Employer: Maniilaq Association

Maniilaq Association Location: Kotzebue, AK

Type: Relief / On‑call

Program: Employment & Training (477)

Work one‑on‑one with adults to help them apply for services, find training, and move toward steady work and self‑sufficiency. Good for organized folks who like paperwork, case management, and working within federal and tribal program rules.

Employer: Maniilaq Association

Maniilaq Association Location: Kotzebue, AK

Type: Full‑time

Program: Employment & Training – Child Care (Public Law 102‑477)

Support families with child care assistance and Workforce Development services, handle files and payments, and help run trainings for providers and participants. Ideal if you have admin experience, are comfortable with computers, and can travel for visits and trainings.

Employer: Maniilaq Association

Maniilaq Association Location: Kotzebue, AK

Type: Full‑time

Program: HCB Waiver Program (Group Home)

Provide daily care and skills training for adults with developmental disabilities in a group home, including ADLs, outings, appointments, and medication support. Levels I–III offer a path to grow as you gain experience and training.

If one of these sounds close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while it’s still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.