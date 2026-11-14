Kotzebue has a few solid admin roles open right now, mostly with Maniilaq Association. Good fits if you like helping patients and keeping busy offices running smoothly.

Employer: Maniilaq Association

Maniilaq Association Location: Kotzebue, AK

Type: Relief / Part-time

Program: Counseling & Recovery Center

Counseling & Recovery Center Salary: Not listed

Front desk and coordination role for behavioral health services. You’ll greet clients, handle phones, help with referrals, and support telemedicine or billing/scheduling, with the option to grow from CCC I up to CCC III.

Employer: Maniilaq Association

Maniilaq Association Location: Kotzebue, AK

Type: Full-time, Non-exempt

Program: Counseling & Recovery Center

Counseling & Recovery Center Salary/Pay Grade: Pay Grade 26/27/28 (exact wage not listed)

Full-time version of the CCC role, coordinating services for adults, youth, and families in behavioral health. Mix of front office work, referrals, telemedicine support, and billing/scheduling, with clear steps to advance from CCC I to III.

Employer: Maniilaq Association

Maniilaq Association Location: Kotzebue, AK

Type: Full-time, Non-exempt

Program: Outpatient Services

Outpatient Services Salary/Pay Grade: Pay Grade 26/27 (exact wage not listed)

Admin support role for the Nursing Case Manager and medical providers. You’ll answer phones, schedule appointments, help with referrals and patient travel, and work in the electronic health record, with a path to move from Level I to II.

If one of these sounds close, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.