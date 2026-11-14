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After a decade and change, Grand Theft Auto VI finally drops this week. Not just one of the most overwhelmingly anticipated games in years, but a hard stress test for a future without physical media. Around the same time that Sony revealed their plans to sundown hard copies, Rockstar confirmed that their upcoming blockbuster will ship without discs. With days left, players who picked up advance retail copies are reporting issues with the download code inside. These range from the codes being claimed in advance or missing entirely.

“Can you imagine the excitement of receiving GTA VI, after having pre-ordered it weeks ago, only for it to arrive without the code?” posted McKuin, who seems to be having this exact problem.

Last week, excited Grand Theft Auto players could pick up “physical copies” ahead of launch. While the boxes contain no disc, they do contain a code that would enable the console to preload the game for that magical day. Over the last 24 hours, grievances about the codes have spread across social media, assuming there’s even a code to speak of.

Within the lining of the game’s cover sheet is a grey, patterned line where the code is meant to be. While it resembles a scratch-off strip, the code is simply printed on top. As certain players report their codes to be claimed in advance, some theorize it’s possible to shine a hard light at the side of the box, potentially revealing the code without it ever leaving the store. That said, our own editor-in-chief attempted to recreate this trick on his copy to no avail. Other members of the press are experiencing the same. Some believe that international copies, especially those in PAL regions, may have been packaged differently. But this is a speculation layered on top of another speculation. Like all hearsay about Grand Theft Auto it demands a chunky grain of salt.

More believable, and arguably more devastating, are players who are claiming their copy arrived without any code at all. This is a woe that we’ve seen before, requiring little more than a printer having an off-moment. Eons ago a couple copies of Batman: Arkham City arrived without their dedicated DLC codes, but that only locked out the Catwoman prologue. Now those who have paid full price, in advance, get nothing. A gut punch and an omen of how small mishaps can devastate harder in a world without physical media.

Numerous images and videos of people with code-less boxes have emerged on platforms like Reddit and X, with others claiming they’ve been refused refunds or stonewalled by Rockstar’s support line. That said, the rumor milling around Grand Theft Auto is a cottage industry in and of itself. Always flex your skepticism on this subject matter. The ‘light trick’ explanation feels like a bit of a yarn, but potential misprints are well within the realm of possibility.

We have reached out to Rockstar for comment.