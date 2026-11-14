©inXile Entertainment

InXile Entertainment is the Xbox studio working on the console exclusive Clockwork Revolution, set to release in 2027. The office building that houses the team in Tustin, California was reportedly struck by bullets in an alleged drive-by incident earlier this week. Fortunately, no one was injured.

Local news reported a shooting near the office on November 11 around 1:10 p.m. in which “several bullets struck at least one building in the area” and five to eight shell casings were left behind. Kotaku understands that the bullets struck the bottom floor of the building InXile is housed in, and police at one point were exploring the possibility of whether the game studio was being targeted.

“We’re relieved that no one was hurt at our inXile office. Our focus is on supporting our team, and we are working closely with law enforcement as they investigate,” a spokesperson for inXile Entertainment told Kotaku in a statement.

Police apprehended a suspect two days later on November 13, but still aren’t clear on the motivation behind the shooting incident. “Officers got there [on November 11],” Tustin police Sergeant Christopher Peterson told Aftermath. “They responded to a report of a drive-by shooting there. Located multiple shell casings. Nobody was hurt. Processed the crime scene, and then sometime [Friday] morning, a little before 11 [AM], they took a suspect into custody. And the investigation is still kind of ongoing as to where and why.”

InXile Entertainment was formed by Interplay co-founder Brian Fargo in the early 2000s. Best known for its work on CRPGs, including the Wasteland series, the studio was purchased by Microsoft in 2018 and is currently working on its first 3D action-RPG. With shades of Dishonored and BioShock, Clockwork Revolution will be Xbox’s big console exclusive release for 2027.