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Spider-Man 2‘s dazzling cityscapes are about to be even more breathtaking. It’s one of several games that are adding support for Quick Spectral Super Resolution (QSSR), Sony’s new AI upscaling tech for improving resolution on base PS5.

It’s essentially a weaker version of the PSSR upscaling used on PS5 Pro to boost image quality even at higher framerates. Ghost of Yotei and Marvel’s Wolverine were the first games to support QSSR when it was revealed back in early October. Now the following games have been added to the list and will be rolling out support throughout the rest of 2026:

Spider-Man 2

Control Resonant

The Finals

Arc Raiders

No Man’s Sky

Hell Let Loose: Vietnam

Remedy Entertainment graphics programmer Erik Jansson said QSSR creates a more stable and detailed image. “We can deliver increased sharpness, better environmental clarity and overall visual improvements to even more PlayStation players,” said Embark Studios technical director Mikael Linderholm.

Some players might hurt themselves squinting to see the differences, even in side-by-side comparisons, but it’s still cool to see the six-year-old PS5 being able to deliver improved graphics without any actual hardware changes. QSSR grew out of Sony’s collaboration with AMD called Project Amethyst. Hopefully it leads to more post-processing improvements in the future, and ones that more games are able to take advantage of without too much extra work.