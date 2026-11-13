©Netflix

After a vague announcement earlier this year, Netflix has officially unveiled tour dates for the KPop Demon Hunters Golden World Tour. And wouldn’t it be just my luck that they don’t have any dates for New York City proper.

As I predicted earlier this year, the tour won’t include live performances by Huntr/x vocalists Ejae, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami, but will instead be more of an “immersive experience” featuring new animation of the KPop Demon Hunters characters in a digital concert with story elements. Think a Hatsune Miku but with Huntr/x and some narrative mixed in. Here’s how it’s described on the show’s official site:

Powered by songs from Netflix’s most popular film of all time, beloved animated HUNTR/X characters – Rumi, Mira and Zoey – will interact with the audience through cutting-edge performance innovations that bring this fan-favorite K-pop girl group to life like never before (yes, that also includes the animated characters of the Saja Boys and Derpy Tiger). Every fan in attendance will play a part to show the world How It’s Done, Done, Done! More than a concert, this is a first-of-its-kind production that immerses fans in the storytelling with live-action stunts and performers, fan-favorite music and choreography, and special performances.

The show is planned to have over 150 performances across 2027 and 2028, though thus far, Netflix has only announced shows from June to October of next year in North America and Europe. Mastercard presale begins on Wednesday, November 18 at 10 a.m. local time, with a more general presale beginning the following day at the same time. General ticket sales will go up on Friday, November 20. The full list of announced dates and venues are as follows:

North America

UK and Europe

With the tour planned to last through 2028, that will give fans something to look forward to as they wait for KPop Demon Hunters 2, which is currently estimated to launch on Netflix and in theaters sometime in 2029.