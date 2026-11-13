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Today, as work was winding down, my esteemed colleague Ash Parrish made a surprising observation in Slack:

Now, look. Okay. I will be the first to say, loudly and fearfully, that is not a thought I was personally having. My initial reaction was one of disgust. A single sad face emoji. Speechless in the face of new ideas.

And yet…

I couldn’t stop thinking. Zora? Chewy? Maybe?

Are other Ocarina of Time characters…also chewy?

You read the headline. You know what’s coming. I couldn’t help myself. Here are 11 Ocarina of Time characters, ranked in order of how chewy I think they look, with #1 being the chewiest:

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11 – Deku Scrub

Is crunchy the same as chewy? (No.)

10 – Lizalfos

Under all that armor is a (somewhat) chewy center.

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9 – Lord Jabu Jabu

He’s a fish. Have you ever had raw fish before? Chewy.

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8 – Those stupid tentacles inside Lord Jabu Jabu

Fish parts, yes, but notably more gummy than the rest. Very irritating to kill due to gumminess, in fact.

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7 – Bari/Biri

Jellyfish. A lot of the stuff in the watery areas of Ocarina of Time is chewy, I am discovering. No surprise I guess.

6 – Morpha

On here for similar reasons to the tentacles, but I think the little ball in the center that actually is Morpha would be a nice gummy. Like a Metroid.

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5 – Eyeball Frog

Its N64 incarnation is probably more chewy than its Nintendo Switch 2 version.

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4 – Like Likes

They chew me, I chew them. Fair’s fair.

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3 – Octoroks

I love takoyaki.

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2 – King Zora

Rubbery and definitely chewy, but his size and shape would make him slightly more difficult to chew than—

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1 – All the rest of the Zora

Sorry but upon examination I think Ash is right. They have a weird rubberriness to them that makes me think they would be very, very chewy.