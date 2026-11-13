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Roughly a decade after the release of the last mainline game in the FPS series, MachineGames is returning to Wolfenstein, with the third entry currently in development.

This news comes via Xbox CEO Asha Sharma, who revealed Wolfenstein 3 was in development by posting a photo of the game’s script on her social media pages. “Looking forward to sharing more,” she stated as she conformed the game was officially in production, though the image tells us little more than that the first chapter of the game is called “Nazitraz.” MachineGames followed up with a post of its own showing both Brian Bloom and Debra Wilson filming a scene for the game, confirming their returns as BJ Blazkowicz and Grace Walker, respectively.

Rumors about the game being in development have circulated for some time, as Kotaku corroborated earlier this year, but it’s nice to have official word that the game hasn’t been canceled like a flurry of Microsoft’s other projects. The Wolfenstein games are unique in that they’re not just entertaining to play, but also unafraid to be openly critical of modern-day parallels to Nazism while letting you punch no shortage of actual Nazis along the way, something MachineGames followed up on by allowing you to punch even more of them in its recent Indiana Jones game.

It’s also good timing for the game, considering the announcement last year that aTV series based on the rebooted timeline for the Wolfenstein franchise was in development at Amazon. The reveal for the game joins a host of social media announcements for Halo and id Software in recent days regarding new updates and projects from the Xbox stable of studios.

That being said, without anything more than a script page and motion-capture suits to go on, it’s best not to get too excited for the game’s imminent release. Xbox games are notorious for their long periods from reveal to release. Still, it’s good to know the game is in development.