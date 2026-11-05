One Of The Coolest New Features In The Ocarina Of Time Remake Is Equal Parts Impressive And Hysterical

©Nintendo / Kotaku

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time requires Link to play songs on the titular wind instrument in order to solve certain puzzles, fast travel to different areas, and even summon his trusty steed to his side. In the Switch 2 remake, players can hum or sing a song into the console’s built-in microphone, and if it resembles the melody of one of the pieces Link can perform, the game will recognize it and play it for you. It’s cool, I guess, but definitely not the quickest way to play the songs. Although I guess it’s easier if you don’t have the button inputs to play each of them memorized but do remember the tune.

Whether making use of this feature during gameplay is practical or not, players are testing the limits of Ocarina of Time’s sound recognition system, and it turns out it’s pretty thorough. It can recognize songs you yell into the mic, perform with an actual instrument, or even play on another monitor, such as a decade-old Vine in which a man kinda vaguely sings something that sounds like Epona’s Song.

Apparently even if you sing something that doesn’t really sound like any of the songs in the game, it’ll just kind of take its best guess as to which tune you might be going for.

Playing around with the ocarina is a fun pastime for folks who have been playing this game since the ‘90s, as it’s possible to play pretty much anything in the game if you know how to mess around with the note inputs while playing. You can typically only use five notes, but if you move the analog stick around, you can transpose to different notes outside of the same five-note scale. So if you’re really determined, Link can jam out to just about anything. Including some incredibly cursed songs, like this one:

Okay, I won’t leave you with that. Here’s a few other examples of people playing cool stuff on the ocarina: