Final Fantasy Producer Says After FF7 Remake Trilogy, Square Enix Will Invest In New Games

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Next January, Final Fantasy VII Revelation will launch putting a period on the decade-long FF7 remake project. With the conclusion of the ambitious and well-received trilogy comes the question, “What’s next for Square Enix?” Emboldened by the success of the remake project, will other Final Fantasy games get the same treatment or will the studio explore uncharted waters? In an interview with IGN, remake trilogy producer Yoshinori Kitase says, essentially, yes.

“I think that mainly we are more likely to invest in new titles and new games,” he said. Kitase also said that because he worked on the original Final Fantasy VII has did many of his colleagues at Square Enix, there was a natural desire to do something with VII and that feeling may come again for other Square Enix games. “So there might be different cases like this one where the company is willing to invest in remaking old projects.”

With the release of Final Fantasy Resonance, a 2D-HD game with a slightly original story (it’s a rework of the mobile game Brave Exvius) that also pulls in characters from across the Final Fantasy universe, Square Enix is adept at doing old and new at the same time with one of its foundational franchises. And beyond games, Kitase said he hopes Final Fantasy can branch out to other forms of media. “I think that it would be nice to have in the future games or TV series inspired by the story of Final Fantasy,” he said. A few years ago, Kitase was supposed to get his wish with an animated adaptation of Final Fantasy IX until the French production company working on it filed for bankruptcy.

Kitase himself would like to work on new games and it’s understandable considering VII‘s remake project was a decade in the making. But when asked if there would be any other Final Fantasy he’d like to remake he shared that while remakes may not be in his future, it may be for other devs at Square Enix. “Inside the company and also among the Final Fantasy fans, there’s been many people asking for a remake of Final Fantasy VI, so who knows?” He said.