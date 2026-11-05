A BioWare Documentary Showing The Studio’s Final Years Is Coming In 2027

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BioWare’s only been gone for two weeks, but now there’s a documentary about the Mass Effect and Dragon Age studio’s life and death on the way.

Deadline reports that Canada’s Super Channel will host a documentary by Shane Fennessey and Adam Scorgie called Massive Effect: The BioWare Story next year. Filming apparently began two years ago, so it sounds like we might get not only insight into the company’s formative years, but also a never-before-seen look at its final years working on the now-cancelled Mass Effect: Universe.

According to Deadline’s story, studio founders Ray Muzyka, Greg Zeschuk, and Augustine Yip will be in the film, as well as several other developers from across the studio’s history, including Casey Hudson, Mark Darrah, David Gaider, Drew Karpyshyn, Aaryn Flynn, Mac Walters, Trent Oster, James Ohlen, and Caroline Livingstone. Jennifer Hale, the voice of female Commander Shepard, will also appear.

“When the production team asked for our blessing to tell the BioWare story, we were honored and deeply moved,” said BioWare co-founders Muzyka and Zeschuk in a statement to Deadline. “BioWare was never just about the logo or the building. It was about the stories brought to life by the amazing people on our dev teams, and the fans who defended those worlds, championed them and carried them forward. We’re proud this film honors those who made it all possible. The best stories never really end. They live on in our memories and wait for someone to pick them up again.”

The documentary is set to premiere first with a film festival run, with “worldwide” distribution handled by UpstreamFlix.

BioWare was shut down on October 21, and in the days since, fans have been mobilizing to “save” Mass Effect, with some putting up billboards in places like Times Square, and even spraypainting graffiti on publisher EA’s office. Just yesterday, fans created an e-petition advocating for the Canadian government to assist BioWare employees in acquiring the studio and its IP rights and operating independently, and it has already surpassed the required signatures to be heard by the House of Commons.