007 First Light, One Of 2026’s Biggest Surprises, Will Now Let You Play The First Mission For Free

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IO Interactive is offering a new, free way to check out007 First Light, one of 2026’s best games. A new free Starter Pack is now available that lets players enjoy the first mission of the third-person action game. And if you want to keep playing, First Light is on sale on console and PC.

Earlier this year, 007 First Light arrived on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC. It received positive reviews from critics and fans, with many calling it the best Bond game in a long time. Developed by IOI, the same studio behind the Hitman franchise, First Light isn’t just another standard FPS or third-person action game like many past Bond games. Instead, it lets players explore large maps filled with multiple routes and options as they travel around the world to stop a big, bad threat using their fists, guns, and charm. And now, you can download and play First Light‘s opening mission for free on Xbox and PC, and eventually PS5.

Out now on Xbox and PC, the 007 First Light – Starter Pack features the game’s reimagined origin story of how Bond became the super secret agent we all know today. It’s more than just a tutorial, too, featuring some of the open-ended gameplay and design that I really enjoyed in the rest of the campaign.

While it’s not as expansive as Hitman, I was genuinely surprised by how much flexibility each mission in First Light offered. I definitely recommend that Hitman fans who have been curious about First Light check out the free Starter Pack, as you might be pleasantly surprised by how Hitman-y it feels. And you’ll be able to take your progress and completed challenges forward into the full game if you decide to purchase First Light and keep playing.

The Starter Pack isn’t available yet on PS5, but will be released on November 10. In the meantime, PlayStation Plus Premium members can, starting today, play one hour of First Light as part of a separate free trial experience.

And starting today, 007 First Light will be 40 percent off on PC until November 9. On Xbox, the game will be discounted by 40 percent until November 15. And over on PS5, First Light will be 50 percent off from today until November 30. First Light is coming to Switch 2 on March 18 after some delays.