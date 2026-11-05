The Secret Service Got Involved Taking Down Another Roblox Child Predator

©Roblox

Roblox is one of the most popular gaming platforms in the world, and it’s also one of the most dangerous for minors. According to AOL, a Texas man is facing federal child pornography charges after a complaint alleged that he was using Roblox to coerce minors into sending him sexually explicit materials.

According to court documents, the investigation was conducted by the United States Secret Service, and the man would “attempt to gain [children’s] trust” on the platform as he targeted minors as young as six. Afterwards, the perpetrator would allegedly threaten his victims with sharing the explicit material they sent him or reporting their Roblox account.

The gaming platform has a reputation for being a “pedophile hellscape,” yet it remains one of the most popular gathering and gaming places for kids on the planet. There have been numerous investigations and lawsuits stemming from abuses perpetrated on the site and it’s currently under senatorial scrutiny for failing to protect the children that use it. And it’s not just child sexual exploitation; it’s labor exploitation, too, with Roblox making its billions in part off the back of user generated content.

If you have to let your kids play Roblox at all, monitor how they use it and who they’re talking to. Even with the platform’s improved moderation tools, that’s the best, most effective way to keep them safe.