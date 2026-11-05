Marvel’s Wolverine’s Sales Numbers Are Looking Pretty Dreadful

©Marvel / Kotaku

Sony has just released its 2026 Q2 earnings report, and by all accounts—including Sony’s own—the PlayStation side of the company is putting up some impressive numbers. 97.9 million PS5s shipped, there are 127 million active PlayStation Plus subscribers, and the company saw a 45 percent quarterly profit increase, roughly totaling $3.95 billion. However, there’s an unfortunate outlier buried in Sony’s report: Marvel’s Wolverine has managed to sell only 2.4 million units.

Now, saying a game has “only” sold 2.4 million units across two months might sound ridiculous, as many publishers would kill for those kinds of numbers, but the figure only reveals its truly dismal reality when compared against Sony’s other first-party sales.

Marvel’s Wolverine has sold 2.4 million units — Wario64 (@wario64.bsky.social)2026-11-05T06:47:50.162Z

You don’t have to look far for those comparisons, either, as Sony’s own report lays it all out for us: Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 sold 2.5 million units on its first day of release; Ghost of Yōtei topped 3.3 million sales within 32 days of release; Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End went out to 2.7 million people within its first week. Wolverine hasn’t reached these figures over its first seven weeks. There’s no official word on the game’s budget, but Insomniac Games’ last Marvel game, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, topped out somewhere around $300 million.

And, as some have pointed out, Marvel’s Wolverine’s sales look even more dire when compared against, of all things, the Nintendo Switch exclusive title Rhythm Heaven Groove. Nintendo just reported that Rhythm Heaven Groove has sold 2.89 million units as of September 30, although it is important to note that the game was released on July 2, two months ahead of Marvel’s Wolverine.

However, this is Rhythm Heaven Groove we’re talking about here. When compared against a big-budget game based on one of the most popular superheroes of all time, this should be a Coughing Baby vs. Hydrogen Bomb match-up, yet Rhythm Heaven Groove is currently ahead of Marvel’s Wolverine by half a million units.

Maybe the Christmas sales period will help Wolverine’s sales, but with Grand Theft Auto VI on the horizon and The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time’s remake being the best-reviewed game of the year, I somehow doubt it.