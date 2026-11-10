Panda Fest is set to visit Oklahoma City

( Panda Fest)

One of America's largest outdoor Asian food festivals is coming to Scissortail Park on Saturday, Nov. 21 and Sunday, Nov. 22.

Panda Fest will feature over 70 Asian food vendors, 150 Asian street foods and 20 merchandise vendors. Attendees can also watch cultural performances and take part in photo opportunities.

The park will be covered in panda-centered decor featuring inflatables, figurines and face painting.

Panda Fest started in New York City and has since traveled across the country. This will be the first time the event makes its way to OKC.

While vendors for Panda Fest OKC have yet to be revealed, past festivals have featured cultural favorites such as takoyaki, squid on a skewer and tanghulu. The event is open to all ages and will happen rain or shine unless severe weather requires delay, postponement or cancellation.

Tickets for attendees age 6 and older start at $14, and all attendees will receive a custom OKC panda pin and a headband.