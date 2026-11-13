Supermodels: they’re just like us. They go to Avs games, eat hot dogs and fall for Colorado cowboys.

Bella Hadid appears to have gone Instagram official with Nathan Lacy, a Colorado native and cowboy, in a set of photos from Saturday’s Avalanche game against the Detroit Red Wings at Ball Arena. The pictures show the two cuddling in the stands and sharing kisses, and in one Lacy playfully bites her chin. It’s a change from July, when a source close to Hadid told TMZ she was single and the two were “just friends.” Apparently a Saturday night at Ball Arena can change a lot. It’s a good look for the Avs, too. Colorado won the game.

In the photos, Hadid also showed off new platinum blonde hair, ate a rinkside hot dog and ended the night on Lacy’s lap in a pedicab after the game. Neither of them has said publicly that they’re a couple. Hadid’s caption didn’t mention Lacy at all. Instead, she wrote about the Avalanche’s Hockey Fights Cancer night, which raised awareness and money for cancer research and honored families affected by the disease. “Saturday night was especially meaningful,” she wrote. “Thank you @coloradoavalanche for using the power of sport for something so much bigger than the scoreboard.”

As for the cowboy, Lacy is 38 and works as an estimator and project manager for his family’s construction business in Colorado. He’s also the brother of Hadid’s close friend, Rachael Lacy, an artist who shares the model’s love of horses. Hadid has a type: she previously dated professional horse trainer Adan Banuelos. The Avalanche gave her a warm welcome, too, posting a video that called her “the newest member of Avs Faithful.”