From footballs to final roses! Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Hartman is trading his playbook for rose ceremonies as the next star of “The Bachelor.”

The 27-year-old appeared on “Good Morning America,” saying he’s excited, but nervous. Apparently, talking to one woman is already a challenge for him, so dating 30? That’s a whole different contact sport.

Hartman played at Wake Forest and Notre Dame before joining Washington in 2024. Now, we’ll see if his dating game is as strong as his football game.

Season 30 premieres March 21 on ABC and streams the next day on Hulu.

Ladies, are we watching for the love story…or the quarterback?