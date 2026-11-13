CableTV.com and DIRECTV are hiring a “Chief of Cheer” to complete 12 days of holiday movie challenges. The chosen movie watcher will receive $2,500, and they’ll also get to choose a charity to receive another $2,500.

Yes, that means someone will get paid to watch holiday movies. Meanwhile, the rest of us have been doing it for free like amateurs.

The gig is pretty straightforward: Watch holiday movies and complete a series of themed challenges over 12 days.

The challenges include things like:

Watching a Christmas classic

Rewatching your favorite childhood holiday movie

Watching a holiday movie you’ve never seen before

Watching a holiday rom-com

Watching a bad holiday movie

Completing other holiday movie-themed tasks

This isn’t exactly a long-term retirement plan, unless your 401(k) accepts hot cocoa and emotional damage from holiday rom-coms. But as seasonal side hustles go, it’s hard to beat.

This side hustle is a good fit for anyone who:

Loves holiday movies

Has strong opinions about whether a movie is actually a Christmas movie

Can commit to 12 days of movie challenges

Doesn’t mind watching a bad holiday movie — and possibly enjoying it

Wants to earn extra cash during the most expensive time of the year

People can apply online through CableTV.com for the “Chief of Cheer” job.

If selected, the winner will complete the holiday movie challenges, receive $2,500 and pick a charity to receive another $2,500 donation.

So if you already had “watch a questionable number of Christmas movies” on your December schedule, you might as well try to get paid for it. At the very least, it gives you a solid excuse when someone asks why you’re watching your fourth holiday rom-com of the week.

Research. For work. Very important.