Good news for your holiday grocery budget: Thanksgiving dinner is expected to cost less this year.

Bad news: It is still not 1960, when apparently you could feed 10 people for the price of one sad airport sandwich.

A new analysis by Self Financial estimates a traditional Thanksgiving meal for 10 will cost $137.93 this year. That is down 17.3 percent from $166.69 in 2025.

The big savings are coming from a few Thanksgiving staples:

Turkey: Estimated at $29.60, down 48.1 percent from $57 in 2025

Mashed potatoes: Estimated at $6.90, down 48 percent from $13.27

Cranberry sauce: Estimated at $2.11, down 60.2 percent from $5.30

But before we all start tossing extra pies into the cart, some items are still more expensive than last year. Self Financial says six of the 12 traditional dishes in the analysis cost more than they did in 2025.

The biggest increase? Bread rolls, which rose 39.5 percent to $5.65.

For some perspective, a traditional Thanksgiving dinner for 10 cost just $15.63 in 1960. By 2026, that figure had climbed to $137.93, an increase of 782.3 percent.

So while Thanksgiving dinner may be cheaper than last year, it is still a noticeable expense for families — especially once you add drinks, desserts, decorations and that one extra grocery run because someone forgot whipped cream.

Still, a lower overall cost is something to be thankful for. That, and the fact that cranberry sauce is finally behaving.