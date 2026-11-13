Hot dog, Denver. The Wienermobile is back.

One of the most famous vehicles in the country — and definitely the most bun-believable — is making stops in Colorado this weekend, according to Oscar Mayer officials.

The iconic Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will be in Denver with two scheduled appearances:

Saturday: City Park, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Sunday: Empower Field at Mile High, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Fans can stop by, snap photos and relish the moment. Sorry, but we all knew the puns were coming.

The Wienermobile has been cruising around the country for decades, bringing smiles, nostalgia and the sudden urge to eat a hot dog at 10 in the morning. No judgment. It’s Colorado. We’ve had stranger breakfasts.

If you want to ketchup with it, this weekend is your chance. Just don’t be late — this thing is on a roll.