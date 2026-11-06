Taco Bell debuts first-ever hot dog

Taco Bell made a hot dog. Will you try it?

A hot dog wrapped in chalupa flatbread? Okay, hmmmm.

According to Allrecipes, Taco Bell recently debuted its first-ever hot dog at an event in California. It’s called the Fire Piña Hot Dog, and this is definitely not your basic ketchup-and-mustard situation. Instead of a traditional bun, it comes on Taco Bell’s chalupa flatbread, topped with pineapple, pickled red onions, cotija cheese and sauces. Sweet, savory, a little unexpected…honestly, I’d try it.

The creation came from Taco Bell’s research and development team, and Allrecipes’ reviewers were impressed, describing it as one of the best fast-food hot dogs they’ve tried.

So, will we get to order one here in Denver?

Unfortunately, not right now. Allrecipes reports that Taco Bell has no current plans to put the Fire Piña Hot Dog on its menu. This was an exclusive event offering—not a nationwide rollout or an announced Colorado test. That doesn’t mean it could never happen, but there’s no Denver debut to put on the calendar.

For now, we’ll have to admire this one from a distance. And Taco Bell, if you ever need someone in Denver to taste-test a hot dog in a chalupa shell…I’m available.

Read more here at ALLrecipes.