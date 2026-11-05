Fireworks, Christmas festivities and Justin Timberlake at Be Beautiful Be Yourself Fashion Show | What’s Up, Colorado

Food Trucks and Fireworks in Arvada

Come hungry, Arvada. The city’s Food Trucks and Fireworks celebration is set for Friday from 2:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Stenger Sports Complex. The free event will feature 12 food trucks, and the fireworks show (that was postponed from July because of fire restrictions) is scheduled to launch at 6:30 p.m.

More information: City of Arvada

Downtown Holiday Lighting Ceremony in Fort Collins

Fort Collins is flipping the switch on the season with its annual Downtown Holiday Lighting Ceremony on Friday in Old Town. Thousands of LED lights will illuminate the alleyways, sidewalks and treetops of downtown Fort Collins. Live music is scheduled from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. in Old Town Square, with the countdown and lighting expected around 6:30 p.m.

More information: Downtown Fort Collins

Colorado Springs Veterans Day Parade

The Colorado Springs In Their Honor Veterans Day Parade steps off at 11 a.m. Saturday in downtown Colorado Springs. The parade marches South along Tejon Street from St. Vrain to Vermijo. The event honors veterans and highlights the service and sacrifices made in the pursuit of freedom.

More information: Colorado Springs In Their Honor Veterans Day Parade

Denver Christmas Show

Ready to shop for the holidays? The Denver Christmas Show runs Friday through Sunday at the new Livestock Center at the National Western Center. Guests can shop hundreds of local and regional vendors featuring holiday gifts, décor, gourmet treats and apparel. The event also includes Santa’s North Pole Nook, a Tinsel Town Train, cocoa with Mrs. Claus, live entertainment, seasonal food and drinks, and more. Hallmark star Robert Buckley is scheduled to appear Friday.

More information: Denver Christmas Show

Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena

Our Colorado Avalanche are at home at Ball Arena on Saturday. They’ll take on the Detroit Red Wings at 7 p.m.

More information: Colorado Avalanche schedule

Be Beautiful Be Yourself Fashion Show

The stars are coming out in Denver for a great cause. Justin Timberlake is scheduled to attend the Global Down Syndrome Foundation’s Be Beautiful Be Yourself Fashion Show on Saturday, Nov. 7, at the Sheraton Denver Downtown Hotel. Timberlake will join Zaya Biel, his wife Jessica Biel’s niece, on the runway in support of people with Down syndrome. The event includes a cocktail reception, silent auction, dinner, live auction and fashion show. Other celebrities scheduled to appear include Geena Davis, John C. McGinley, Christian Slater and Terrell Davis. The annual event raises money for Down syndrome research, medical care, education and advocacy.

More information: Be Beautiful Be Yourself Fashion Show and Global Down Syndrome Foundation