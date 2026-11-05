Greenwood Village to begin construction on four new pickleball courts Nov. 9

Heads up, pickleball fans! Four new courts are coming to Greenwood Village, just a short trip from the KOSI studio!

The city is transforming the surface parking lot at RTD’s Arapahoe at Village Center Station into a recreational space. The lot closes Monday, Nov. 9, as construction preparations begin.

The roughly $1.9 million project includes four courts, landscaping and new parking spaces. City officials say pickleball courts are among residents’ most-requested amenities, and the location away from homes should help address noise concerns.

Commuters, you’re still covered: The station’s parking garage will remain available, and light rail, bus service and pedestrian access will continue as usual.

An opening date hasn’t been announced. As a new pickleball player, I’ll be keeping an eye on this one!

Get more info here!