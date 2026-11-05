Tallest fresh-cut Christmas tree in Colorado arrives in Castle Rock

Colorado’s tallest fresh-cut Christmas tree has officially arrived in Castle Rock, and Santa himself made a quick trip from the North Pole to help oversee the delivery.

The tree will be celebrated with a lighting ceremony and drone show on Saturday, Nov. 14, giving families a festive way to kick off the holiday season. Castle Rock has made the tree arrival part of its holiday tradition, and this year’s celebration is expected to draw plenty of visitors. The event will include the official lighting of the tree, followed by a drone show.

If you are planning to go, it is a good idea to arrive early, dress warmly and expect crowds. Because nothing says Colorado holiday magic like hot cocoa, mittens and trying to remember where you parked.