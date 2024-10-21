Open in App
    No Copay Radio 10-20-24

    By Murphy Huston,

    2 days ago

    We talk with Andres Guerro, who is director of the Overdose Prevention Unit in the Prevention Services Division at the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. He tells us the news about fentanyl, why we should be concerned and how it is effecting seniors. He also explains what naloxone is.

    Then, we talk with Rebecca Mitchell, who is a community engagement coordinator at Jefferson Center for Mental Health. She talks about trends that are currently in the mental health needs of older adults, what resources are available to help older adults and more.

    No Copay Radio 10-13-24

    No Copay Radio 10-6-24

