Taylor Swift becomes richest female musician passing Rihanna

According to a new report from Forbes, Taylor Swift has passed Rihanna as the richest female musician in the world.

Swift’s net worth has increased to an estimated $1.6 billion, buoyed by the financial success of her popular Eras Tour and her chart-topping album sales.

Swift not only has become the richest female musician, she now ranks as the second wealthiest of all musicians, trailing only behind Jay Z, whose net worth is valued at $2.5 billion.

Swift is also the only musician in history to reach a six-figure net worth primarily from her recordings and touring, without additional business ventures. Forbes estimates that Swift’s assets include $600 million from royalties and touring, another $600 million from the value of her catalog, and $125 million from real estate. Back in 2020, Swift’s assets were valued at $365 million, with the pop superstar’s net worth increasing by over $1.2 billion in the last four years alone.

