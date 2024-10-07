No Copay Radio 10-6-24

We talk with Gregg Moss, the VP of communications for Intermountain Health. Moss addresses Breast Cancer Awareness Month here in October. He talks about some breast cancer factors being out of a person’s control — things like genetics, family history, race and ethnicity. Also, how to reduce your risk of breast cancer.

Then, we talk with Dan Domsic, the AARP Colorado communications director. He updates what AARP is doing in Colorado, especially during election season. He talks about the 7A ballot measure here in Colorado and what it means.