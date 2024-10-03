Open in App
    Keanu Reeves racing at Indianapolis Motor Speedway this weekend

    By Jenny D,

    1 days ago

    Just when you think he can’t be any cooler and talented … Keanu Reeves steps on the gas pedal! This time literally.

    Keanu Reeves will be racing in the Toyota Gazoo Racing GR Cup North America series this weekend, driving the No. 92 car at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. He will be behind the wheel of a street-legal Toyota GR 86 capable of speeds up to 150 miles per hour.

    Reeves, a guest driver for Eagles Canyon Racing, will be among 30 identical cars on the roach course format. Although not a professional racer, Reeves has a passion for motorcycles and motorsports and has participated in celebrity races before, winning the celebrity category in the 2009 Toyota Pro/Celebrity Race.

    Additionally, the 10th anniversary of John Wick will be celebrated with the movie returning to theaters for two nights in November.

