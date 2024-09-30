‘Beverly Hills Cop’ Actor John Ashton Dies at 76

Ok that is the rule of 3 … we better be done! (Ashton, Kris Kristofferson and Maggie Smith)

John Ashton, best known for playing Sgt. John Taggart, has died at age 76. Ashton’s death was confirmed in a statement from a rep, who said he died “peacefully” following a battle with cancer.

The Springfield, Massachusetts native appeared in over 200 screen and stage productions during his 50-year career , including three out of four installments of “Beverly Hills Cop” beginning in 1984. His latest turn as Chief John Taggart in ” Axel F”, premiered on Netflix earlier this year.

In a statement, Ashton’s rep said, “John was a loving husband, brother, father, and grandfather who will be deeply missed by all who knew him. John leaves behind a legacy of love, dedication, and service.” The statement continued, “His memory will forever be treasured by his wife, children, grandchildren, as well as his brother, sisters, his extended family and all who loved him. John’s impact on the world will be remembered and celebrated for generations to come.”