🏥 Several Healthcare Jobs in Kosciusko With Steady Hours

Healthcare hiring is steady in Kosciusko, MS right now, especially for nurses who like clear shifts and hands-on patient care.

Below are several solid roles you can scan and apply for quickly.

Employer: Matrix Medical Network

Matrix Medical Network Location: Kosciusko, MS (in-home visits)

(in-home visits) Type: PRN / per-visit

PRN / per-visit Pay: $90–$115 per completed assessment (about $1,800–$11,500/month depending on visit volume)

Travel to members’ homes or skilled nursing facilities to complete 1-hour health assessments for mostly older adults. Flexible scheduling (you pick your days and hours), mileage reimbursement, 401(k), and strong training and CE support. Great fit if you want extra income and control over your schedule.

Employer: MS State Veterans Home – Kosciusko

Location: Kosciusko, MS

Type: Full-time , 12-hour day shifts (7am–7pm)

, 12-hour day shifts (7am–7pm) Pay: Not listed

Provide daily care and supervision for residents, including hygiene, vital signs, basic documentation, and helping with activities. Requires Certified Nurse Assistant certification and offers health, dental, life insurance, paid time off, and retirement plan.

Employer: MS State Veterans Home – Kosciusko

Location: Kosciusko, MS

Type: Full-time , 12-hour day or night shifts

, 12-hour day or night shifts Pay: Not listed

Hands-on LPN role giving meds, treatments, and direct patient care under an RN, physician, or dentist. Requires a Mississippi LPN license, completion of an accredited 1-year LPN program, and 2+ years LPN experience. Benefits include health, dental, vision, life insurance, and paid time off.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer lists similar openings on the same page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.