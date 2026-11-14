Even though, traditionally, Thanksgiving has been one of those holidays that always took place in the home, that is not always possible or efficient.

Sometimes, it is because no one’s place is big enough to house the entire family. You can’t put eighteen people in a dinning room meant for four, right? Other times, it’s because a person is alone (or, it’s just a couple by themselves) and it makes no sense to make a full Thanksgiving meal.

If this is the situation you are facing, there is a solution. There are over a dozen great Maine restaurants that will be serving food on Thanksgiving. In many cases, these restaurants will be offering a traditional Thanksgiving dinner. Some, however, will just be serving their normal menu or even just serving breakfast.

What other restaurants and eateries need to be on our list? Let us know.

The History of Thanksgiving in the United States

According to an article on the Smithsonian website, while most Americans associate Thanksgiving with the Pilgrims’ 1621 feast, but celebrations of gratitude existed in North America long before that.

Native Americans held harvest ceremonies, including the Cherokee Green Corn Dance, while European settlers held Thanksgiving services years before the Pilgrims.

The first recorded European Thanksgiving service in North America took place in Newfoundland in 1578. Maine may also have hosted one in 1607 at the Popham Colony, the same year Jamestown settlers held their own celebration.

The Pilgrims’ 1621 gathering was primarily a three-day feast, complete with games and food. A more traditional combination of prayer and celebration followed in 1623, after much-needed rain saved their crops and supply ships brought provisions.

Thanksgiving celebrations remained sporadic until 1789, when President George Washington proclaimed November 26 a national day of thanksgiving and prayer. However, it wasn’t an annual holiday.

Much of the credit for making Thanksgiving an annual tradition goes to Sarah Josepha Hale, a magazine editor who spent 36 years campaigning for a national holiday. Her efforts paid off in 1863 when President Abraham Lincoln proclaimed Thanksgiving a national observance on the last Thursday of November.

In 1941, Congress officially established Thanksgiving as the fourth Thursday in November, where it remains today.