Several former locations in Brunswick, Maine, continue to transform into something new, from Regal Cinemas becoming a new church to Sears turning into Hobby Lobby, and now Ocean State Job Lot taking over Big Lots.

The Rhode Island-based discount chain recently revealed its grand opening for the new Cooks Corner location, the 10th Ocean State Job Lot in the state.

The celebration event kicks off on Saturday, November 21, 2026, with plans for giveaways, free drinks, and more.

When Is Ocean State Job Lot Grand Opening in Brunswick, Maine?

While store signs and hiring posters went up around the new Ocean State Job Lot in Brunswick not long ago, the company shared on Facebook its opening date.

You’ll be able to walk through the doors for your own personal shopping spree on Saturday, November 21, 2026.

The grand opening event takes place from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Where Is Ocean State Job Lot Opening in Brunswick, Maine?

Ocean State Job Lot’s website lists locations in Auburn, Augusta, Bangor, Belfast, Biddeford, Falmouth, Oxford, Rockland, Sanford, and, now, Brunswick.

Located at 8 Gurnet Road, this new location has moved into the former Big Lots at Cooks Corner Mall.

According to Zayre88, that was originally the site of a Porteous first, before it became a Big Lots that operated for well over 20 years.

What’s Happening at the Grand Opening of Ocean State Job Lot in Brunswick?

Aside from you being able to browse the store for a wide variety of items, including groceries, household items, furniture, toys, and more, the grand opening of Ocean State Job Lot in Brunswick will also include giveaways, free coffee, hot chocolate, and more.

Its event page also highlights that the first 100 customers will get a gift card valued between $10 and $100. Not too bad!

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It’s great to see some new life breathed into the Cooks Corner area. Sure, I miss places like Bookland, Strawberries and KB Toys, but thankfully, it’s not a strip mall lined with more vacant spaces than not.

Makes me wonder what else will come this way? Maybe a Sonic? Perhaps a Chick-fil-A? What about a Trader Joe’s?

Guess we’ll have to wait and see, but for now, you’ve got one brand new location you can check out as part of your shopping experience.