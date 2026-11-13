I admit that I play the lottery on a regular basis.

In fact, the amount of money I spend on Mega Bucks and Powerball tickets annually is really kind of embarrassing. You really don’t want to know how much it is! I only play the draw games because I only want to play for “life-changing” money.

That being said, sometimes I forget how much money you can actually win off some of the more expensive scratchers. In some cases, the jackpot payout for these games tops $1 million.

In fact, someone recently won a quarter-million dollars off a scratch-off lottery ticket sold at a Cumberland Farms store in Central Maine.

The Quarter Million Cash Game in Maine

According to a press release from Angie Helton at NE Media Associates, someone won $250,000 from a Quarter Million Cash Game scratch-off ticket that was sold at a Cumberland Farms store in Gardiner, Maine.

READ MORE:Can Maine Lottery Winners Remain Anonymous?

The person was not identified, so we have no idea how they plan to use the money. However, we congratulate them and wish them all the best.

Two $100,000 Tickets Sold in Maine

The $250,000 winning ticket was not the only big winner sold in Maine in October. The press release explains that there were two $100,000 winning tickets sold in Maine last month.

They were:

Cumberland Farms, Norway, 20X the Win Game

Big Apple, Orland, High Card Poker Game

Are you one of the big winners? What are your plans for the cash? Let us know by sending us a message using our app.