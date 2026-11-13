At some point, everyone reaches the age where sentences start to begin with “back in my day”.

For many throughout Maine, life did seem simpler in decades that have gone by. Bars and restaurants were actually meant to be hang out spots, where people would congregate for hours to play games and enjoy company.

That old school feel is what a new ‘retro lounge’ in Westbrook, Maine, is hoping to capture as it welcomes visitors in for a flashback to the past.

Sweet Caroline’s Retro Lounge is Officially Open in Westbrook, Maine

Taking over the space that was formerly Westbrook On Tap, Sweet Caroline’s Retro Lounge has officially opened to the public in Westbrook, Maine.

Sweet Caroline’s features pool tables, some old school pinball machines and decor to match the retro vibe that visitors might be after.

Sweet Caroline’s is also featuring several themed nights including trivia on Monday evenings and karaoke on Wednesday nights.

Sweet Caroline’s Retro Lounge via Facebook

There’s also a stage at Sweet Caroline’s where they plan to bring in a variety of local musicians to entertain the crowd on weekend nights.

Sweet Caroline’s Retro Lounge in Westbrook, Maine, Also Has a Kitchen

As Sweet Caroline’s Retro Lounge looks to bring visitors through the doors to hang out, a large part of staying for awhile is being able to snack.

Sweet Caroline’s is getting their kitchen up and running with a pop-up food menu that includes appetizers like buffalo chicken dip, mozzarella sticks and more.

They also feature some heartier options like a meatball sub or a tuna melt.

Sweet Caroline’s Retro Lounge is open daily starting at 4pm.