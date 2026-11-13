Coffee truck season might be winding down in Maine, but Caroline’s Cup already has its next move. And this one comes with a roof, a place to hang out and pool tables.

After popping up around Portland at events and the Portland Farmers’ Market, Caroline’s Cup is heading indoors for a winter pop-up at Lucky Sevens. Two places I’ve written about separately are now teaming up, and I love this little crossover.

From the Coffee Truck to a Winter Hangout

WhenI first wrote about Caroline’s Cup, the story behind the business caught my attention, along with their whole look. The colors, the logo, the designs on their stuff, it all works. Even their opening announcement is cute enough to put on a shirt.

And can we talk about the merch? I’m a sucker for good branding, especially when it makes you want something from a coffee business in your closet.

Now they’re bringing that same vibe inside, with coffee, matcha, cacao and espresso on the winter pop-up announcement. Grab a drink, hang out, play some pool. Honestly, that sounds like a pretty good winter morning.

Caroline’s Cup Is Teaming Up With Lucky Sevens

If Lucky Sevens sounds familiar,I recently wrote about the new Portland spot and its $7 food menu. Now there’s another reason to stop by Hanover Street.

Caroline’s Cup’s winter pop-up starts Saturday, November 14, at 82 Hanover Street, Suite 7, with hours listed as 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

A weekend coffee stop that can turn into hanging out over a game of pool? Yeah, I could get into that.