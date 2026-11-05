Snow Tubing Park Coming To Sugarloaf Mountain in Maine This Winter

As the days and weeks go by, snow season in Maine creeps closer.

Many mountains in Maine see their first snowfall well before the official first day of winter arrives. That always puts a smile on the face of skiers and boarders throughout New England.

But those skiers and boarders are likely to be joined by a new group of winter enthusiasts at mountains across the state this winter. Those enthusiasts would be snow tubers.

One of Maine’s most popular ski mountains is welcoming them with open arms with a brand new snow tubing park.

Sugarloaf in Carrabassett Valley, Maine, Will Open a Snow Tubing Park This Winter

If you’re a regular at Sugarloaf in Maine, you’ve likely seen or experienced some snow tubing there in the past. It wasn’t particularly good and Sugarloaf heard that feedback loud and clear.

For the 2026-2027 season, Sugarloaf is prepared to open a brand new snow tubing park at The Birches. It will be the largest snow tubing expansion for any ski mountain found on the east coast.

Sugarloaf is welcoming the entire family to their new snow tubing area with return runs down the hill made easier thanks to their ‘Moose-calator’.

Sugarloaf hopes to have their brand new snow tubing park open for the season on Friday, December 18.

Sugarloaf in Carrabassett Valley, Maine, Will Open Early For Skiers

While snow tubers will have to wait until mid-December, Sugarloaf has announced an opening date of Friday, November 20 for skiers and boarders this season.

Ezra Shaw, Getty Images

That opening date remains a hopeful one, however it is always dependent on both weather conditions and Sugarloaf’s snowmaking ability.