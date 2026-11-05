Bring on the Snow! Maine's Saddleback Mountain Reveals Date for Opening Weekend

Some might argue that this is the most wonderful time of the year. And honestly, it’s hard to disagree. We’ve got the holidays, football, sweater weather, and snow right around the corner. What’s not to love?

But for those of us who live for cooler temperatures, fresh powder, and the thrill of carving down a mountain, there’s something even more exciting on the horizon. That’s right, folks. Ski season is almost here!

It’s time to put away those golf clubs, dust off the skis, and get ready for another glorious winter enjoying Maine’s beautiful mountains.

And here’s where things get even better. One of Maine’s beloved ski resorts has already announced its official (tentative) opening day. Let the countdown begin.

When is Saddleback Opening for the Season?

Saddleback better fire up those snowmaking machines, because December 4 is not that far away.

Saddleback via Facebook

It’s hard to believe we have already reached another ski season, but here we are. And I’m sure many of you can’t wait. It always amazes me how much we all collectively hate winter, yet also love getting out and playing in the snow. I guess we Mainers will just never lose that kid inside of us.

It also helps that we have outstanding ski options like Saddleback.

Is Saddleback One of Maine’s Best Ski Resorts?

Saddleback is a massive mountain, with huge elevation and a killer expert section at the peak. The mountain is also known for its wonderful beginner section. Plus, you can’t beat the views and surroundings; this region is simply one of the best in the state.

Saddleback via Facebook

It’s great to have this wonderful ski resort back on its game. It was terribly sad to see it shuttered for so long. Thankfully, it seems healthier than ever, with the latest owners investing in numerous projects, such as more bike trails, new and improved lifts, and other mountain developments. One of these is The Nest, a dining experience that sits at over 3,000 feet in elevation. All of this has helped Saddleback be named Maine’s best ski resort for three straight years by Downeast Magazine.

READ MORE: These 25 Maine Mountains Belong on Every Hiker’s Bucket List

With that opening date just around the corner, it’s no surprise that ticket packages and other deals are already available on Saddleback’s website. You can find more details here.