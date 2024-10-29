Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • KOLR10 News

    CNN host kicks panelist off show after ‘lowest of the lowest’ exchange with Mehdi Hasan

    By The Hill,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cVvFi_0wQupwva00

    ( The Hill ) — GOP commentator Ryan Girdusky has been banned from CNN after he made offensive comments Monday toward Muslim journalist Mehdi Hasan, seemingly referencing his ethnicity.

    “I hope your beeper doesn’t go off,” Girdusky told Hasan, an apparent reference to the pager bomb detonations earlier this year that resulted in several deaths and thousands of injuries in Lebanon.

    Hasan had started saying, “If you don’t want to be called ‘Nazis,’ stop…,” before the back-and-forth began.

    “Did you just say I should die? Did you just say I should be killed live on CNN?” Hasan responded in remarks highlighted by Mediaite .

    Host Abby Phillip attempted to stop the conversation several times as Hasan asked Girdusky, “Are you a racist, violent person inciting violence against me?”

    “Ryan, that is completely out of pocket,” Phillips interjected. “You know that.”

    “Then, I apologize,” Girdusky responded.

    “Don’t say ‘then I apologize.’ You literally accused him — ” Phillips began, before getting interrupted again by another heated exchange.

    L.A. Times editorial editor quits after owner blocks plans to endorse Harris

    Phillips posted on the social platform X Monday, weighing in further on the exchange between Hasan and Girdusky.

    “I take this very seriously and want to again apologize to @mehdirhasan and I hope he’ll join us another time,” Phillips had written in the post. She included CNN’s statement as well.

    CNN said the network will “not allow guests to be demeaned,” adding that that Girdusky “will not be welcomed back” as a guest on the network.

    “There is zero room for racism or bigotry at CNN or on our air,” the statement reads. “We aim to foster thoughtful conversations and debate including between people who profoundly disagree with each other in order to explore mutual understanding.”

    “But we will not allow guests to be demeaned or for the line of civility to be crossed. Ryan Girdusky will not be welcomed back at our network,” the network wrote.

    Girdusky also made a post about the back-and-forth on X, claiming his comments were a “joke.”

    “Apparently you can’t go on CNN if you make a joke,” he wrote in the post . “I’m glad America gets to see what CNN stands for.”

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

    Related Search

    Mehdi HasanCnn controversiesMedia biasCnn newsRyan GirduskyPolitical commentators

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    ‘Home Improvement’ star arrested for DUI once again: ‘I’m sorry I like to drink’
    KOLR10 News1 day ago
    ‘Heartbroken’: Young daughter of San Francisco 49ers cornerback dies
    KOLR10 News1 day ago
    University investigating viral ‘Diddy’ Halloween costume with blackface
    KOLR10 News1 day ago
    The Tragic Death of 'Happy Days' & Adult Film Star John Baily (a.k.a. 'Jack Baker'): 30 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    CNN Anchor Stuns Elizabeth Warren By Reading Her Elon Musk’s Post Agreeing That Trump Will Tank The Economy
    Mediaite20 hours ago
    2 brothers left living a ‘nightmare’ after crash kills entire family
    KOLR10 News1 day ago
    Group assaults man they claimed was a ‘pedophile’ at Texas grocery store, police say
    KOLR10 News1 day ago
    Remains found near Hoover Dam in 2009 identified as man last seen in 1995
    KOLR10 News19 hours ago
    Weather Aware Day issued for Wednesday
    KOLR10 News1 day ago
    Crash involving motorcycle and car kills 1 near Willard
    KOLR10 News2 days ago
    After months of dry weather, the Ozarks could see inches of rain soon
    KOLR10 News2 days ago
    Woman survives snake bite, 2 weeks in Australian wilderness
    KOLR10 News1 day ago
    Iowa resident dies of suspected Lassa fever: What is the rare viral disease?
    KOLR10 News1 day ago
    Greene County deputies arrest three suspects accused of copper wire theft
    KOLR10 News1 day ago
    The Suicide of Naomi Judd: A Tragic Look Back Two Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato25 days ago
    15-year-old fighting kidney failure after eating McDonald’s Quarter Pounders
    KOLR10 News15 hours ago
    Man dies in single-vehicle I-44 crash in Webster County
    KOLR10 News1 day ago
    One dead, two injured after early morning crash in Strafford
    KOLR10 News20 hours ago
    Yankees fans ejected for interference banned from Game 5 of World Series
    KOLR10 News17 hours ago
    ‘The Conjuring’ house owner charged with DUI after police pursuit
    KOLR10 News18 hours ago
    Man accused of holding gun to grocery store employee sentenced to probation
    KOLR10 News17 hours ago
    Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs accused of raping 10-year-old boy: new lawsuit
    KOLR10 News2 days ago
    Crews put out 100-acre fire in Lawrence County
    KOLR10 News2 days ago
    Hollywood Child Actor Vanishes in 2006 and His Disappearance Remains Unsolved To This Day
    Where are they? Podcast7 days ago
    Kansas woman dies after backing into airplane propeller
    KOLR10 News2 days ago
    Mark Twain fire has grown to over 1,500 acres
    KOLR10 News1 day ago
    McDonald’s may finally have a solution for its broken ice cream machine issue
    KOLR10 News2 days ago
    ‘He protected her’: Dog badly burned while shielding other dog in New Mexico fire
    KOLR10 News2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy