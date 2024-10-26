Open in App
    • KOLR10 News

    Ava man accused of buying land with fraudulent deed

    By Jessica Hammer,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kJYQf_0wNdR8OF00

    DOUGLAS COUNTY, Mo. — A grand jury in Douglas County has indicted an Ava man on felony charges after he allegedly acquired land using a fraudulent deed.

    Online court records show 76-year-old Harry Gray was indicted in August, and has been charged with felony theft over $25,000, forgery and a misdemeanor charge of making a false affidavit.

    Missouri’s trick-or-treat trends, according to Instacart

    Documents filed in court show that in October 2016, Gray “…appropriated property in Douglas County, the value of which is twenty-five thousand dollars or more, by deceit.” The documents further state that Gray forged a warranty deed, and had the document notarized, knowing it was fraudulent.

    A Facebook post from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) shows that Gray’s indictment came after a year-long investigation.

    Gray has been released from jail on bond.

    Allen
    1d ago
    Was it worth it Harry, they always think they'll get away with it?
