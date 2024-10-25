Open in App
    • KOLR10 News

    Friday, October 25 forecast: Dry streak ended!

    By Tom Schmidt,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lj9bH_0wLVpBsd00

    Happy Friday! This morning’s rain in Springfield was the first time we’ve recorded rain since September 23, 31 days ago. It wasn’t looking good for us to see rain this morning but thankfully we did so we will not break the all-time dry streak record of 33 days. The counter is set back to 0.

    Download the KOLR 10 Weather App

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KJaZ2_0wLVpBsd00

    The rain this morning came with a cold front and we will be cooler today. This week’s 80s are no more and we’ll be in the low to mid-70s this afternoon. Skies will clear some to become partly cloudy this afternoon and winds will blow from the northwest around 10 mph.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20Y8kW_0wLVpBsd00

    Overnight tonight will be in the low to mid-40s and Saturday looks like one of the better fall days we’ve seen this season. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s to low 70s with plenty of sun and a light northeast breeze. Sunday will be warmer but still mild in the low to mid-70s.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BUJ66_0wLVpBsd00

    Monday begins warm and windy as a stronger storm system develops to our west positioning the jetstream near the Ozarks. Temperatures will be back to the 80s with south winds gusting over 30 mph at times. This will also be the case on Tuesday and Wednesday.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09k83M_0wLVpBsd00

    Our “wind-maker” storm system finally moves in between Wednesday night and Friday. The latest data continues to suggest a pattern shift to more favorable rain conditions around Halloween. It is looking more and more likely that a few rounds of much-needed rainfall are coming for the end of next week.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u9tkn_0wLVpBsd00
    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

