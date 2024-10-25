Friday, October 25 forecast: Dry streak ended!

Happy Friday! This morning’s rain in Springfield was the first time we’ve recorded rain since September 23, 31 days ago. It wasn’t looking good for us to see rain this morning but thankfully we did so we will not break the all-time dry streak record of 33 days. The counter is set back to 0.

The rain this morning came with a cold front and we will be cooler today. This week’s 80s are no more and we’ll be in the low to mid-70s this afternoon. Skies will clear some to become partly cloudy this afternoon and winds will blow from the northwest around 10 mph.

Overnight tonight will be in the low to mid-40s and Saturday looks like one of the better fall days we’ve seen this season. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s to low 70s with plenty of sun and a light northeast breeze. Sunday will be warmer but still mild in the low to mid-70s.

Monday begins warm and windy as a stronger storm system develops to our west positioning the jetstream near the Ozarks. Temperatures will be back to the 80s with south winds gusting over 30 mph at times. This will also be the case on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Our “wind-maker” storm system finally moves in between Wednesday night and Friday. The latest data continues to suggest a pattern shift to more favorable rain conditions around Halloween. It is looking more and more likely that a few rounds of much-needed rainfall are coming for the end of next week.

