    • KOLR10 News

    Thursday, October 24 forecast: Fall and a chance for rain return tonight

    By Tom Schmidt,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T4c9r_0wJwNwiT00

    Despite a cold front, Wednesday was still very warm along and south of Highway 60. That cold front will reverse into a warm front today and again raise temperatures. Record highs will be challenged in Springfield and Joplin with Joplin likely getting close to 90°!

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bury7_0wJwNwiT00

    While some did see stray showers this morning, our next best chance for rain arrives tonight for parts of the Ozarks. Another cold front will dash into the area from the northwest with a band of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The chances of rain will fade quickly as the cold front nears I-44. However, parts of West-Central Missouri could wind up with 0.25″ to 0.50″ of rainfall in isolated pockets. Take what you can get!

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j0tFl_0wJwNwiT00

    Fall air will lock in for a couple of days behind Friday’s front. This will make for a bright and mild weekend with chilly nights and mild afternoons.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3E6SyY_0wJwNwiT00

    Monday begins warm and windy as a stronger storm system develops to our west positioning the jetstream near the Ozarks. Temperatures will be back to the 80s with south winds gusting over 30 mph at times. This will also be the case on Tuesday and Wednesday.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11m1dN_0wJwNwiT00

    Our “wind-maker” storm system finally moves in between Wednesday night and Friday. The details will be fine-tuned leading into next week, but the pattern should shift to more favorable rain conditions around Halloween. This should result in much-needed rainfall and the end of this incredible dry spell.

