Wednesday, October 23 forecast: Rain teases, and heat haunts ahead of Halloween

Record heat and drought continue to headline the pattern. Despite a morning cold front, temperatures surged back into the 80s near and south of Hwy. 60. West Plains set a new record high at 86°, beating the old record by two.

Record heat will spread back into Southwest Missouri Thursday as today’s cold front returns north as a warm front. We’ll start Thursday with partly cloudy skies and even a few isolated showers. But, as we’ve seen with recent rain opportunities, most areas will stay dry.

The clouds will thin out by afternoon with temperatures soaring into the 80s over Southwest Missouri and Northern Arkansas. Record highs will be challenged in Springfield and Joplin with Joplin likely getting close to 90°!

Another cold front will dash into the area Friday with a band of clouds and scattered showers ahead of the front. Rain chances look a little better Friday morning, but they’ll still be low with most areas remaining dry.

Clouds may persist for a while near and north of I-44 before turning sunnier again late in the day.

Look for cool and quiet weather for area football games Friday evening

Fall air will lock in for a couple of days behind Friday’s front. This will make for a bright and mild weekend with chilly nights and mild afternoons.

Back-to-work weather will come with near-record highs as a warm pattern gets established again early next week. The overnights will be unusually warm too. We’ll likely find more cloud cover, but rain will tend to stay away from the area through Wednesday.

Another factor next week will be windy conditions centered around Tuesday and Wednesday when gusts will likely top 30 mph. This will also drive up the already elevated fire danger.

A significant pattern shift that will pave the way for a warm start to the week will also lead to wetter weather later in the week. One or more significant storm systems should move through over the week from Halloween into the first week of November. This should result in much-needed rainfall and the end of this incredible dry spell.

