St. Louis Cardinals announce new assistant GM and hitting coach

ST. LOUIS – More changes are coming to the St. Louis Cardinals organization. The team formally announced a new assistant general manager and a new hitting coach on Tuesday.

The Cardinals have hired Robert Cerfolio as an assistant general manager with a focus on player development and performance.

Cerfolio, 32, has spent nearly a decade in the Cleveland Guardians organization and most recently served as Cleveland’s director of player development. He joins a front office with plans for Chaim Bloom to take over the lead executive role from John Mozeliak after the 2025 season.

Additionally, the Cardinals have hired Brant Brown as the team’s new hitting coach.

Brown, 53, has been a MLB assistant coach for the past seven seasons, working with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Miami Marlins and Seattle Mariners.

The Cardinals also announced that longtime fan favorite Jon Jay will join the team’s coaching staff in 2025. Jay spent the last two seasons as the Miami Marlins’ first-base coach. He will be the second Cardinals coach on next year’s staff from the 2011 World Series team, also joining assistant coach Daniel Descalso.

As Jay returns, former Cardinals MVP Willie McGee will step down from his coaching role and also plans to serve as a front-office assistant. Jay’s exact coaching role with the team is still to be determined.

