Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • KOLR10 News

    Tuesday, October 22 forecast: Chasing record highs and hoping for rain

    By Jamie Warriner,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37ZUBU_0wGsTPzr00

    Today marked our 12th 80-degree day for October, and it was a record breaker! Afternoon highs soared into the mid to upper 80s over Western Missouri and Northwest Arkansas with records falling in Springfield, Joplin and Rolla.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ipGDu_0wGsTPzr00

    The pattern supports more warmth and we’ll likely challenge record highs a few more times over the next week. We’re also closely watching the record-challenging dry spell.

    Download the KOLR 10 Weather App

    We had a chance this morning, although small. Isolated showers dashed through the area with most areas remaining dry. A few sprinkles fell in Springfield, but not enough to keep us from tacking on another day without measurable rainfall.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Sm9oc_0wGsTPzr00

    Rain will remain absent from the forecast Wednesday, but we may see limited chances to end the week. These opportunities will come early Thursday and then again early Friday as fronts wobble north and south through the area.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sCm2J_0wGsTPzr00

    Temperatures Thursday, ahead of Friday’s cold front, will be record challenging again. Warm air will surge back into Southwest Missouri with highs very close to record levels.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j3fcj_0wGsTPzr00

    Cooler weather will follow Friday’s front with more of a fall feel through the weekend.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44NuIA_0wGsTPzr00

    A pattern shift in the days ahead of Halloween is still expected to bring rain back to the middle of the country. One or more significant storm systems should move through over the week from Halloween into the first week of November. This should result in much-needed rainfall and the end of this incredible dry spell.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bBqIo_0wGsTPzr00
    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    What is pink cocaine? Autopsy finds drug in Liam Payne’s body
    KOLR10 News2 days ago
    Wednesday, October 23 forecast: Rain teases, and heat haunts ahead of Halloween
    KOLR10 News23 hours ago
    Still using ‘LOL’? That could mean you are getting old
    KOLR10 News2 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    Drought conditions leading to fire concerns in the Ozarks
    KOLR10 News2 days ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato14 hours ago
    Soldier missing from Ft. Leonard Wood found dead
    KOLR10 News2 days ago
    CDC: McDonald’s Quarter Pounder linked to deadly E. coli outbreak
    KOLR10 News1 day ago
    Fourth $1 Million Lottery Scratch-Off Winner Announced in Less Than a Week in Florida
    Akeena6 days ago
    Over 7,100 bottles of prescription antidepressants recalled over potentially cancer-causing substance
    KOLR10 News18 hours ago
    ‘Baywatch’ actor Michael Newman dies at 68
    KOLR10 News1 day ago
    ‘Best-selling pizza’ came with cocaine on the side, German police say
    KOLR10 News1 day ago
    Here are the most commonly & least drawn Powerball numbers
    KOLR10 News5 hours ago
    Disney World raises prices on annual passes
    KOLR10 News10 hours ago
    Paul Di’Anno, former Iron Maiden lead singer, dies at 66
    KOLR10 News2 days ago
    Despite E. coli outbreak, McDonald’s says customers should feel confident eating at chain
    KOLR10 News16 hours ago
    Man wrongly convicted of murder starts new job after 28 years behind bars
    KOLR10 News17 hours ago
    DC pizza chain under fire for ‘Marion Berry Knots’; ex-mayor’s wife calls dessert ‘racist’
    KOLR10 News1 day ago
    19-year-old woman found dead in oven in Canada Walmart
    KOLR10 News1 day ago
    Menendez brothers resentencing decision expected this week
    KOLR10 News13 hours ago
    Major baby retailer to close all its stores — again
    KOLR10 News1 day ago
    Driver’s dashcam video shows suspected staged collision in NYC: ‘I’m pretty furious’
    KOLR10 News1 day ago
    Ron Ely, TV’s ‘Tarzan’ in the 1960s, dies at 86
    KOLR10 News8 hours ago
    Springfield woman uses tracker to find stolen election signs
    KOLR10 News2 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today20 days ago
    Video: Suspected drunken driver passes within feet of Harris’ motorcade in Wisconsin
    KOLR10 News14 hours ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    Evangel not looking for any friends in Kansas
    KOLR10 News7 hours ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy