Tuesday, October 22 forecast: Chasing record highs and hoping for rain

Today marked our 12th 80-degree day for October, and it was a record breaker! Afternoon highs soared into the mid to upper 80s over Western Missouri and Northwest Arkansas with records falling in Springfield, Joplin and Rolla.

The pattern supports more warmth and we’ll likely challenge record highs a few more times over the next week. We’re also closely watching the record-challenging dry spell.

We had a chance this morning, although small. Isolated showers dashed through the area with most areas remaining dry. A few sprinkles fell in Springfield, but not enough to keep us from tacking on another day without measurable rainfall.

Rain will remain absent from the forecast Wednesday, but we may see limited chances to end the week. These opportunities will come early Thursday and then again early Friday as fronts wobble north and south through the area.

Temperatures Thursday, ahead of Friday’s cold front, will be record challenging again. Warm air will surge back into Southwest Missouri with highs very close to record levels.

Cooler weather will follow Friday’s front with more of a fall feel through the weekend.

A pattern shift in the days ahead of Halloween is still expected to bring rain back to the middle of the country. One or more significant storm systems should move through over the week from Halloween into the first week of November. This should result in much-needed rainfall and the end of this incredible dry spell.

