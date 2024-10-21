City of Branson chooses new location for Vietnam Veterans Wall

BRANSON, Mo. — The 2024 traveling Vietnam Veterans Branson Wall will be somewhere new for the foreseeable future, the City of Branson announced Monday.

The City of Branson says the memorial will be displayed at Fire Station #4 at 250 Champagne Blvd for 2024 before settling into a permanent home at the new Branson Police Department facility, which is set to open in late 2025.

The Vietnam Veterans Branson Wall has been an integral part of Veterans Homecoming Week in Branson for almost a quarter of a century. This year’s homecoming week will take place from November 4-11.

The Wall was previously located at the former Welk Resort Branson Theatre, but the new owners with Hyatt Vacation Club chose to donate the memorial to the city.

“We are grateful to be the recipient of such a welcome gift,” said Branson Mayor Larry Milton in a news release. “The location of Fire Station #4 is a beautiful setting for such an impressive display.”

The Vietnam Veterans Branson Wall — a half-scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington D.C. — is nearly 240 feet wide and holds more than 58,000 names of those who died in the Vietnam War.

